Galatasaray were able to beat Trabzonspor in a crucial league match during the weekend. The 3-1 success for Fatih Terim’s team has been able to get Galatasaray into a great spot with regards to winning the league title. The lead at the top of the table has been reduced to just six points as a result of this victory. The match witnessed MbayeDiagne making his first appearance for Galatasaray since the January move and it did not take long for the player to make a major impact. He is the division’s top scorer to his tally of 21 goals and his penalty in the 21st minute was able to provide a Galatasaray with the lead.

Even though Trabzonspor were able to quickly equalise just nine minutes later, this was the only goal from the visitors. Hugo Rodallega was responsible for handing Trabzonspor with this crucial goal which only turned out to be a consolation at the end of the match. Galatasaray had an excellent start to the game and they responded well after the goal. Younes Belhanda was able to break the deadlock just before half-time and it was plain sailing for Galatasaray from then on. Galatasaray were able to dominate the encounter on a number of aspects and a two-goal lead was provided to the match when Belhanda converted in the 51st minute.

“The victory is very crucial for Galatasaray as it helps them overcome the draw withAlanyaspor last weekend“. Galatasaray could only muster a 1-1 draw with Alanyaspor and it resulted in the team dropping two points in the race to win the league title.MedipolBaşakşehircontinue “to lead the table“ but they now have 45 points after a 1-1 result with BB Erzurumspor. Meanwhile, Galatasaray also have to focus on the Europa League in which they take on Benfica.