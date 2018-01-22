Galatasaray head coach Igor Tudor has revealed the club's intention to re-Arda Turan, although they are yet to restart contract negotiations with Barcelona. The attacker has played no part for the Catalan giants since the start of the season, and he looks certain to leave Camp Nou in the New Year. Speaking to BeIN Sports Tudor said: "Arda is a great player and one of the most important players in the history of Turkish football. Yes, I would like him to come to Galatasaray. There is a lot of talk about Arda, but since last summer we have not spoken again."

Earlier in the summer, Turan was also linked with a potential move to Arsenal, but his representative snubbed talks of him leaving Barcelona in the near future. Turan has suffered multiple injuries since, and he does not stand much of a chance of making a comeback unless the club suffer an injury crisis of their own.

Meanwhile, in a separate report covered by Haberturk, Galatasaray chief Cenk Ergun ruled out a move for Juventus defender Kwandwo Asamoah following the new rules which has restricted the number of foreign players permitted in the matchday squads, he said: "We can’t take Asamoah in January, because of the new rule that limits foreign transfers in Turkey."

Asamoah has a contract with the Old Lady until the summer of 2018, and Galatasaray could wait for this period in order to sort out their players for next season. The Ghana international has featured in five Serie A games for the Italian champions this term, providing an assist in the 2-0 triumph over AC Milan. Besiktas have won back-to-back titles in the Super Lig, but Galatasaray appear to have made good progress this campaign as they hold a five-point advantage over the Black Eagles at the top of the table.