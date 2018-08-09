Everton striker Henry Onyekuru has dismissed the ongoing speculation which has associated him with a move to Valencia. The Nigeria international joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan this summer after failing to earn a UK work permit but he has nevertheless been linked with a possible move to Valencia.

Recent reports have highlighted that Valencia could be prepared to pay Everton to terminate the loan contract to sign Onyekuru on a permanent basis but the striker has now rebuffed the possibility of this happening, he told Fotomac: “It is true that Valencia is interested in me. I liked this fact, but now I am a player of Galatasaray and I do not think this deal can take place.”

Onyekuru joined the Toffees from Kupen during the previous summer transfer window and he was thereafter loaned out to Anderlecht after failing to secure a work permit.. However, he could make much of an impression with the Belgian heavyweights after sustaining a long-term injury and this hampered his involvement at the World Cup where a good showing would have enhanced his chances of securing a visa.

As things stand, Onyekuru has made a strong start to proceedings with Gala after contributing two goals from three pre-season games and hopefully, he can return to his old self after an injured plagued campaign last term. Meanwhile, Everton have been selective in terms of their transfer proceedings for the summer and they have so far recruited just two players with the deadline approaching.

Brazilian attacker Richarlison has been reunited with former boss Marco Silva after the Toffees agreed on a package of around £45m for the forward. On the other hand, Lucas Digne has joined them from Barcelona after a deal worth £18m was finalised with the Catalan giants. Digne’s former teammates Yerry Mina may also be headed to Goodison Park before the transfer deadline.