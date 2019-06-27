Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru has said that he would prefer to remain in the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray next season. The marksman joined Istanbul giants on a season-long loan from Everton last summer and he had an impressive season where he contributed towards 22 goals while helping the team secure a domestic League and Cup double.

Speaking to Haberturk, the former EAS Kupen man has said that he wants to continue his career with Gala, given he has adapted to the surroundings and has the chance to impress in the Champions League, he told: “I want to stay. I want to continue my career and future in Galatasaray. I adapted to Galatasaray and the (Turkish Super Lig). I believe that I will do much better in the Champions League.”

Onyekuru is set to return to the Toffees for pre-season training but it remains to be seen whether he would make Marco Silva’s squad for next term. The Nigerian has failed to secure a working visa in each of the past two summers but that could change this time around with him being more of a regular with the national side.

Should this not be the case, the Merseyside outfit would certainly loan him out for another campaign and it will be interesting to see whether Galatasaray are able to convince the Toffees into the move for the second-season running. Everton have lacked the presence of a genuine goalscorer upfront and that could be sorted during the ongoing transfer window.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin showed plenty of promise during the final months of the previous campaign but Silva may nonetheless want a new signing, who can potentially offer stiff competition to the club graduate. Cenk Tosun and OumarNiasse are the other options at hand but the duo could be forced to part ways with the side as part of a summer rebuild.