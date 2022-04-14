LILLE IN POLE POSITION FOR MOSTAFA

French champions Lille are leading the race to sign Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed according to multiple reports in the media. It was revealed that Mostafa could sign for Lille from Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray. The Egyptian player signed for Galatasaray as a Zamalek loanee at the start of last year. Mostafa joined Galatasaray on an 18-month loan deal from parent club Zamalek in his native Egypt in January 2020.

Mostafa, 24, sealed a permanent move to Galatasaray on the back of scoring nine goals in 17 appearances in his debut season at the club. Galatasaray activated the option of making his loan deal a permanent one last year December. He penned a three-year deal at Galatasaray until the summer of 2025. The Turkish giants hadthe option to sign Mostafa permanently for just €4m as part of his loan deal from Zamalek and it was activated.

Turkish news outlet A Spor revealed the interest of Lille in Mostafa. It was stated that Lille have made a bid for the Egyptian attacker as they prepare for life without the attacking duo of Jonathan David and Burak Yilmaz. The French champions are not the only team interested in signing Mostafa when the summer's transfer window reopens later this year. Apart from Lille, fellow French top flight teams Marseille and Lyon are also keen on sign Mostafa who's 1.85m tall.

Canadian striker David and veteran Turkish hitman Yilmaz were instrumental as Lille won the French Ligue 1 title last season and they are on course to leave the club this summer paving the way for the French champions to make a move for Mostafa. 35-year-old Yilmaz will leave Lille when his contract expires this summer while David is the subject of interest from North London giants Arsenal, Newcastle United and other European clubs.