Everton chief Marcel Brands have reportedly rejected a loan approach from Galatasaray to secure the services of midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin. The France international struggled for regular gametime with the Toffees during the previous campaign and he was restricted to just 16 appearances across all competitions.

As a result, he has been touted to head through the exit door this summer but it appears that the Toffees have not received any concrete offers for his signature. According to The Liverpool Echo, the former Southampton man has been the subject of a loan approach from Turkish champions Galatasaray but the offer has been knocked back by the Toffees under the knowledge of Brands.

The Merseysiders are expected to sanction the sale of Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain in the next few days and it is indicated that the club would prefer the permanent departure of Schneiderlin to recoup additional funds to recruit a top-class midfielder. Aside from Schneiderlin, the club have the likes of Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Tom Davies, and James McCarthy in their ranks, but the latter may pursue a fresh challenge before the transfer deadline.

McCarthy has been out of reckoning for the Toffees since his nasty leg break against West Bromwich Albion more than 12 months ago. In the past campaign, he was afforded with just one appearance for the side and his position may not improve next term with manager Marco Silva likely to depend on Gomes, Delph and Davies for most of the midfield duties barring the recruitment of another top-class player.

Everton ended the previous campaign on a positive note as they just missed out on the European places and that resulted from a strong showing against the top six. The Toffees have had a woeful record against the elite teams, but they managed to change that statistic during the backend of the last season. In the previous five games against the top six, the Toffees have remained unbeaten while accumulating 11 points.