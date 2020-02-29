

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Lucescu acknowledged that the Nerazzurri have a good chance of breaking Juventus’ long title streak, particularly after the character shown during the 4-2 comeback over Milan where they were two goals down at the break, he told the publication: “Inter showed a lot of character in the derby.



“This is their year, they are incrediblehungry, and it is thanks to Conte, the club and the whole environment. As I said, it is the year of Inter. It will not be easy because Juve will not let go, but the win in the derby, is a signal. Eriksen is someone who has great experience and Lukaku has been good too. I like this team.”



The Nerazzurri leapfrogged Juventus to the top of the league table after Maurizio Sarri’s side succumbed to a shock 2-1 defeat to Hellas Verona on the road. Still, there is a long way to go for the season to conclude and the Nerazzurri not only need to contend with the holders but also Lazio, who are just one point behind them in the standings.



Lazio have been the most consistent club over the past couple of months and the unbeaten run has propelled them to the third spot with a one-point deficit to the top. They are scheduled to entertain Inter at home during the forthcoming league game and a victory could take them to the top, should Juventus drop points once again. The Bianconeri take on relegation-threatened Brescia at home for the weekend.