MOSTAFA MISSES OUT FOR GALA AGAIN

Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed was an absentee for Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray again in the league encounter with Trabzonspor on Wednesday. The Zamalek loanee missed out for the second game in a row as Galatasaray and Trabzonspor played out a 1-1 draw. Mostafa Mohamed is on loan at Galatasaray from Zamalek.

Mohamed joined Galatasaray on loan during the winter transfer window in January.

He began his career in the Turkish top flight with six goals in his first six league and cup games before the goals dried up. The Egyptian player has not scored for Galatasaray since he was the recipient of two goals against Erzurumspor two months ago (in February).

The Zamalek loanee featured in five of the last seven games before the league encounter with Gotzepe last week. Galatasaray won just one of those five matches. He was left out of the squad for the Gotzepe clash in the league shortly after posting on Twitter that he tested positive to Covid-19.

There has been no official confirmation on his Covid-19 status but several reports in and around the Turkish media claimed that he tested positive to Covid-19. Mostafa Mohamed has missed the last two games because of the virus and it remains to be seen if he would recover in time to make the squad for the next league game against Antalyaspor.

Without Mostafa in their squad, Galatasaray missed out on the chance to close the gap on the top two teams against Trabzonspor. They needed a last gasp equaliser to secure a point at home to Trabzonspor. Turkish midfielder Emre Akhaba was the recipient of that late goal for the hosts. Edgar Le is a Portuguese defender on the books of Trabzonspor and he was responsible for the opening goal of the encounter with Galatasaray.

Galatasaray stay in third place with the draw. They are three points off the Champions League spot presently occupied by arch rivals Fenerbahce in second place and six points off league leaders Beskitas.