Newcastle United are reportedly understood to be monitoring the progress of Garry Rodrigues ahead of a fresh approach for his services this summer. The Tyneside outfit have been associated with the 27-year-old over the past 12 months and during this period, they are said to have failed with multiple bids for the Cape Verde international.

Despite this, the Tyneside outfit are continuing in their pursuit of the attacker and Turkish source Aksam has quoted a Newcastle official saying that the club are indeed following the player. However, no talks over the transfer valuation have been held, the insider said: “Yes, it’s true that we are following him. No talks about the player’s valuation have taken place.”

Galatasaray are currently said to value Rodrigues at around €30m and this is supposedly still a stumbling block for the Magpies whose owner Mike Ashley has been reluctant to spend in the transfer market. As such, Aksam reports that the Magpies could face added competition from the likes of Everton and West Ham United, both of whom are expected to be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez did a magnificent job to keep the Magpies above the drop zone this campaign but the Spaniard remains disappointed with the lack of financial support from the club’s hierarchy. With this in mind, the former Liverpool boss is deemed to be evaluating his future with the Tynesiders and his position may be influenced by the club’s transfer business.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Benitez could consider a move to league rivals West Ham United, who have recently parted ways with David Moyes. The east London outfit have already confirmed that they would be announcing a replacement in the space of ten days and Benitez is among the candidates being considered alongside Manuel Pellegrini and Unai Emery.