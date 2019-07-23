The agent of Henry Onyekuru has revealed that the striker has no plans of joining CSKA Moscow during this summer’s transfer window. The Nigeria international has spent the past two seasons away on loan from Everton and the same could remain the case for the forthcoming campaign, considering he has not played sufficient international games over the past two years to earn a UK work permit.

Owing to this, he has caught the attention of CSKA Moscow from the Russian top-flight, but he does not appear keen on pursuing the challenge. In a report covered by Goal.com, the player’s representative confirmed that there has been a proposal from CSKA but the Nigeria has decided to knock back the advances, he said: “We had a proposal from CSKA, but the player decided to refuse the Moscow club." The likes of BalckType are now speculating a move to the Bundesliga is in the offing.

Onyekuru has been on loan with Anderlecht and Galatasaray over the past two seasons and he was particularly impressive with the latter for whom he contributed 16 goals while celebrating a domestic League and Cup double. Since then, he has suggested that he would prefer to remain with Gala on loan and many believe the lure of Champions League football could be the prime reason behind the same.

Meanwhile, Everton have possessed a weakness on the attack front with the absence of a genuine goalscorer but they did find some joy with Dominic Calvert-Lewin contributing important goals during the backend of the season. Nonetheless, they are on the search for another marksman with Oumar Niasse and Cenk Tosun among those touted to make way for the club to recoup additional funds.

The Toffees missed out on European football by just three points last term, but they were hugely impressive during the final months of the season. The Merseyside outfit managed to get the better of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United while they were able to settle for a point against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

It's such a shame that the fans in England haven't had the chance to see the best of Onyekuru - with his visa issue preventing him from even playing reserve level football. It has also cost him his spot in the Nigerian national side, with the ncoach deciding that the level of football Henry was getting, he wasn't in fit enough shape to be taken to the African Cup of Nations, in spite of an important goal and a few assists in qualifying.