Dutch footballer Ryan Babel has confirmed that he is the subject of interest from Galatasaray this summer. The Netherlands international spent the second half of the previous season on loan at Fulham from Besiktas but he is currently a free-agent after his contract expired with the Istanbul outfit.

Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Babel acknowledged that Gala have presented the best package to secure his services and only time will tell whether he will link up with the Turkish champions, he said: "They have the best offer at the moment. I don't have to make a secret of that. But there are also discussions with other clubs. It wouldn't be the first time in football or my own career for things to go differently than expected, so I will just have to wait and see."

Galatasaray had a tough league campaign where they went neck-to-neck with Istanbul Basaksehir for the title and ultimately, the crown was decided during the second-last game where they got the better of Basaksehir. As such, they have now won the league for the second-straight season and this has already witnessed manager Fatih Terim handed with a fresh five-year contract for the efforts.

Meanwhile, Babel could not help the Cottagers beat the Premier League drop during the backend of the campaign but he was nonetheless successful with five goals and three assists from just 16 appearances for the team. The Cottagers had hoped to reward Babel with a permanent contract this summer but the plan never came to fruition with the forward opting against playing in the Championship.

Babel has recently been released from the ranks of Fulham and he is now expected to link up with the Netherlands national team for the Nations League finals. The Dutch are due to face England during the semi-final stage of the competition and a triumph could see them face either Switzerland or Portugal for the trophy.