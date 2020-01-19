One of the best things to ever happen to the Turkey national side, Cenk Tosun, has struggled to lay claim to a respectable starting berth all season.

Clubs need goals above every other thing from their strikers and any striker that fails to meet such a requirement is easily shown the exit door. In the world of scoring goals, you’re either scoring them or you are not and no team has the patience to wait around for you to find your potential in an unforgiving league like England’s - which has prompted a shift in Tosun's thinking.

Tosun recently made the switch from Everton to Crystal Palace and his first test couldn’t be harder given that his team was facing Manchester City. Apart from Liverpool, no other team instill matchday dread into their opponents before the ref even blows his whistle like Pep Guardiola’s men.

The quality of squad they possess is the one that can only truly be tested by similar world class squads like Barcelona and Real Madrid. Every other team especially the relative peasants of England like Crystal Palace can only hope to cause a stir mostly by luck. Lets put it this way - pnters weren't exactly flocking to https://www.asiabet8888.com to back Palace to cause an upset.

That luck did fall on Cenk Tosun as the Turkey international’s goal, his first for his current club ensured Palace denied Manchester City from taking all three points.

The Citizens did pull two back thanks to the hustling spirit of Sergio Aguero but other spirits were determined to make sure City fell further from Liverpool as the usually dependable Fernandinho guided the ball into his own net in injury time.

The draw sure serves as a boost for both Crystal Palace and their latest loan signing. For City, it represents everything that have went wrong for them this season. Even when they manage to play well, they someone find ways to lose point thus making Liverpool’s raising of the league title a sure deal