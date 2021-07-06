WEST HAM, NEWCASTLE KEEN ON LEMINA

West Ham United and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Mario Lemina this summer. This is according to the publication from The Guardian which revealed that the two Premier League clubs want to sign the Southampton loanee.

The report said that the two clubs have already contacted the agent of the 27-year-old Gabonese international over a potential move this summer. Lemina is on loan at Fulham from parent club Southampton for the entire duration of this season having joined the Cottagers last summer.

Lemina was on loan at Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray last season. He was in the Galatasaray squad that lost the league title to Istanbul Basaksehir. Galatasaray are in the running for the Turkish Super League title this season alongside fierce rivals Fenerbahce and Beskitas.

Lemina has been sent on loan in each of the last two seasons to suggest that he's not part of the long-term plans of Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl. The Southampton loanee is expected to leave the club amidst the interest from Newcastle United and West Ham United in a potential £7m transfer.

Lemina has one year left on his contract which will expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign. The Saints would definitely prefer to sell the Gabonese midfielder this summer rather than lose him for free in the summer of 2022.

Apart from Lemina, West Ham also want to sign Danny Ings from Southampton. The England international is the leading goalscorer in the Saints squad but his contract expires next summer. The Hammers are keen to sign him as a potential replacement for Sebastien Haller who left the club for Ajax Amsterdam of the Dutch Eredivisie in January.