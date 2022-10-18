WOLVES REPORTEDLY SHOWING INTEREST IN GALATASARAY DEFENDER VICTOR NELSSON

According to the Daily Mail, Wanderers have asked about a potential £20 million deal to take the Denmark international to Molineux. The 23-year-old has only been with Gala for year, after joining from FC Copenhagen. Last term he was a regular in the side, making 49 appearances across all competitions. The Daily Mail report that he is likely to be moved on this summer due to him being into the final year of his contract. The star has not featured for Gala in 2022/23 as of yet. Of course, at the moment, Wolves defender Willy Boly is being linked with an exit from the club.

Nottingham Forest recently saw a £1 million bid rejected. Journalist Liam Keen has reported the player is currently around ’50-50′ to leave. Wolves would sanction his exit if they could sign a replacement. Nelsson could potentially be that man. Gala’s deputy chairman Erden Timur recently said that the player had indicated he wanted to leave the club this summer.

The Daily Mail suggest that a double deal could be in the offing for Wolves, with Sasa Kalajdzic also a target. Talks are ongoing between Wolves and Stuttgart, and there is hope that the club can complete a deal in the coming days. It is encouraging to read that Wolves could be targeting another centre-back. But really the club should be aiming to keep Boly and adding Nelsson.

The Ivory Coast international was unavailable to face Preston North End on Tuesday due to feeling pain on the morning of the game. The 31-year-old is a solid defender with lots of Premier League experience and would be good to retain. But he is unreliable. The ideal situation would be for Wolves to go out and sign Nelsson to provide a bit more cover.

Signing him as a replacement for Boly is a bit risky in that, Wolves would then have reserve options with next to no Premier League experience.