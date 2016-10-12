Galatasaray have become one of the surprise packages in Turkish football, not for the good reasons.



Regarded as one of the best clubs in Turkey, they have been struggling for the last couple of years. In order to revive their form, it seems that the club have been keen on throwing money in the transfer window. Galatasaray have been linked with almost every top player in European football over the last few weeks. They have also been linked with several value for money additions too, as the club seem to be targeting quality players who are unable to get into their first-teams.