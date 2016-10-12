Galatasaray forward Fernando Muslerahas been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.



Liverpool are thought to be heavily interested in the player, who has been at Galatasaray since 2011. The 30-year-old goalkeeper is one of the biggest assets at the club. The Turkish outfit have been forced to sell a number of their players in order to meet the UEFA financial fair play restrictions. Galatasaray have been frozen out of the European competitions after spending beyond their means.