Galatasaray managed to put behind their recent negativity and win the first trophy of the 2016-17 season.



New manager Jan Olde Pink Rieker was bringing a lot of confidence to the team, which was especially the need of the hour. Galatasaray had one of the worst seasons in recent memory after only finishing sixth in the Turkish league. They have also been banned from UEFA European competitions for one year after failing to comply with the financial fair play regulations. The ban will not come into effect immediately and will only apply when the club reach the Europa League or the Champions League.