Galatasaray managed to put behind their recent negativity and win the first trophy of the 2016-17 season.
For the time being, the main focus is to get to the club back to the top of the table. For this purpose, the club appointed Jan Olde Pink Rieker as the head coach towards the end of last season. They have started the season well following a victory over Besiktas in the Turkish Super Cup. After a 1-1 draw, the two teams met each other in the penalty shootout and Galatasaray came out on top. Despite the lack of European football, Galatasaray have been able to attract a couple of important names over the summer. Tolgay is a player who has excited the entire squad with his arrival and the professionalism since then, according to Jan Olde Pink Rieker.
"We started the season with a nice trophy. All in the name of all I am very happy. I also congratulate our opponents on the other side. Because they beautify the night and fought until the end. There were missing. Both those terms for us. Because more per season. There was also a plus for our team cons. We will try to do better than our plus. We had minus. Tolgay had newly joined us, we play the same way and in a different formation to Bruce,” said the manager.