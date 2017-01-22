Galatasaray forward Fernando Muslerahas been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.



Liverpool are thought to be heavily interested in the player, who has been at Galatasaray since 2011. The 30-year-old goalkeeper is one of the biggest assets at the club. The Turkish outfit have been forced to sell a number of their players in order to meet the UEFA financial fair play restrictions. Galatasaray have been frozen out of the European competitions after spending beyond their means.

PresidentDursunÖzbek, though, says that there is little chance of the club selling the important players like Wesley Sneijder or Muslera.

Liverpool have been linked with the goalkeeper, and they are reportedly ready to pay around £ 35 million for his services. It would be an astronomical sum of money and something that Galatasaray for the hard-pressed to ignore at the moment. Even considering the wholesale financial difficulties at the club, the Turkish giants have rejected the possibility ofselling Muslera.



Galatasaray are facing the possibility of being banned from Europe for the next two years as a result of spending beyond their means in the last three years. UEFA have a strict regulation that prevents club from spending excessive sums of money and making losses beyond £ 45 million over a period of three years.

“We will not be selling our best players and definitely not Muslera or Sneijder,” said Özbek. After struggles earlier in the campaign, the club have been able to make a lot of progress in recent months. They are third in the table but only three points behind table leaders İstanbul Başaksehir.Muslera has been immensely successful since into Galatasaray from Italian outfit Lazio. He has already won the league title three times with the Turkish outfit while going on to defender Copa America with his national team Uruguay.