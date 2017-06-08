Wesley Sneijder arrived to the Turkish outfit Galatasaray on January of 2013 for a transfer fee of around €8 million.



The Dutch midfielder completed his transfer from Italy to Turkey and despite reaching the final stages of his career as he was 29 years old; Sneijder had a lot to prove.

Even at the age of 33, Sneijder is one of those players whose age does not become a really significant factor upon his overall performances as the Dutch performer continues to make high level appearances and contributions to his squad.

However, if rumors are to be believed, the recently concluded season of 2016-17 might be the final one for Wesley Sneijder as a player of Galatasaray as reports are linking him with a move to other clubs from different leagues including the MLS and even a possible return to the top tier Italian League, Serie A.

Los Angeles FC is a MLS expansion team which is expected to enter and compete in the American League by 2018 and they have been heavily linked with Sneijder.



The contract that Wesley Sneijder has with Galatasaray sees him remaining with the Turkish club until 2018 but considering that Los Angeles FC is not scheduled to get into their league until next year, the veteran midfielder can continue with Galatasaray until 2018 arrives and then complete his possible switch.

Another potential football destination for Sneijder is in making a return to Serie A as Sampdoria have been linked with the veteran performer.

In the 6 seasons that Sneijder has spent performing with his current club, the Turkish outfit Galatasaray, he has helped them in lifting various pieces of silverware and made over 25 appearances in almost every single season which shows just how much of an impact that he has had and staying in Turkey is another realistic possibility.