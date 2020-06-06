Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has rejected suggestions that Galatasaray have made him a concrete offer for his signature. The Turkish giants are keen to sign the Al Nassr forward and he is one of the many transfer targets for the club including Liverpool winger Shaqiri. The prospect of playing for a club like Galatasaray will be difficult to turn down for Musa at 27 years of age. The Nigerian captain has tried to succeed at the top level of the game with little success. His best time in the spotlight came when he was playing for the likes of CSKA Moscow and Leicester City.

However, the time with the Premier league club came to an end in 2018 when Al Nassr picked him up for € 16 million. The striker has a contract with the Saudi Arabian club until the summer of 2022, but he has been inching for a return back to the top game. The Super Eagles captain would be delighted at the prospect of joining Galatasaray.

The likes of Maicon and Nordin Amrabat used to play for Galatasaray, but they are now atAl Nassr. It is believed that they have done enough to convince Musa about a return back to the top flights. After having had a nomadic career, Musa may be looking for one big time in the sunlight.

Yet, the forward has rejected suggestions that he is seriously considering a move to Turkey by saying that his only focuses on fulfilling the contract with Al Nassr. “Galatasaray is a well-known team in Europe. However, there have been no offers to me or my manager so far. I am a player of Al Nassr and I have a contract here,” said Musa, who has so far scored no goals in 17 league appearances this season.