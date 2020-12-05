Former Liverpool striker has agreed to terminate his contract with Trabzonspor in a bid to move to United States with David Beckham's Inter Miami. The past few months have been very eventful for Sturridge, he left England for Turkey in the summer. He attracted interest from hosts of premier league sides, West Ham, Everton and Aston Villa were all credited with the player, but he chose to move outside England. Reports suggest he was heading to Galatasaray, only for Him to sign a contract with Trabzonspor.

Sturridge, 30, has made 16 appearances for the club this season. He has scored seven goals and provided four assists, but he has decided he is taking his career to MLS with David Beckham's Inter Miami.Sturridge has been a keen admirer of his future employer and the admiration between the player and the former England captain might have played a big part in convincing the player to make the move in mid-season to the United States.

Now a free agent, the Studgemeister General is only eligible to join a new team whose transfer window is still open. According to Turkish journalist Haluk Ayyıldız, that team is set to be Inter Miami.

Beckham's side began their Major League Soccer journey on Sunday, but they fell to Los Angeles FC and the brilliance that is Carlos Vela.

The inexperience in the squad was glaring and the addition of the former Chelsea player might be what the club needed now. For Sturridge the MLS will provide him another opportunity to take his career to an environment that is crazy about soccer. The union between the player and the newly established franchise will be a win-win for the parties involved.

As exhibited by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the MLS is not a retiring league for stars. After impressing during his stint with La Galaxy, he got a move to Act Milan.