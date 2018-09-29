Ghana international Andre Ayew has admitted that he is disappointed after witnessing Bafetimbi Gomis make the switch to Saudi Arabia from Galatasaray. The Frenchman had been hugely popular with the Istanbul outfit after helping them secure the title last season but he nevertheless took the opportunity to head to the Middle East with Al Hilal before the Turkish transfer deadline.

Speaking regarding the same, Ayew said that he was not pleased with the decision made by close friend Gomis and he had hoped to face him during the cross-town derby between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, he quipped: “I respect him very much and he respects me. I talked with him about the transfer. Gomis loved Galatasaray and he was very popular here. He had to leave and so he left. I wanted to play in a derby against him.”

Meanwhile,

“.Ayew indicated that Gomis’ departure could weaken the reigning champions “for the ongoing campaign and this could enhance Fener’s prospects of reclaiming the league title, he added: “But God knows what’s best for us. Of course, his departure “.will make Galatasaray weaker. “This gives us an advantage in the title race. We will do everything we can to become champions and get that fourth star. This season will be long. We have a league, cup and European games.”

Ayew is presently on a season-long loan with Fenerbahce from English Championship sideSwansea and the Turkish giants are said to have the option of turning the move into a permanent move at the end of the campaign. Fener only finished three points behind the eventual champions during the previous season but so far, they have not made the best of starts with just three points from their opening four games. They are currently six points behind Gala and nine adrift of surprise leaders Kasimpasa, who hold the only perfect start to the season.