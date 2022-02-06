BABEL DEBUNKS GALATASARAY EXIT RUMOURS

Galatasaray attacker Ryan Babel has debunked the transfer rumours linking him with a move away from the Turkish Super League club. The 35-year-old was seriously linked with a transfer to English Championship side Hull City during the January transfer window before he opted to stay at Galatasaray.

Dutchman Babel had discussions with Hull City owner AcunIlicaliduring the January transfer window when it looked like he was on his way out of Galatasaray after falling out of favour in Istanbul.In the end, the former Ajax Amsterdam, TSG Hoffenheim and Liverpool forward opted to stay at the club.

Babel has again been linked with a move to Hull City ahead of the upcoming transfer window this summer. In addition to English Championship side Hull City, Babel has also been linked with MLS (Major League Soccer) football.The MLS transfer rumoursbecame prominent after the player stated in his autobiography that he won’t mind playing in the MLS. Also,Hull City owner Ilicali has ruled out a move for Babel ahead of this summer's transfer window. The Hull City supremo talked about the Galatasaray player and the possibility of a transfer to the MKM Stadium during an interview last month.

As things stand, there are doubts over the long-term future of the aforementioned Babel, but it looks like he won’t be joining Hull City in the second tier of club football in England. He addressed the Hull City transfer rumours in an interview with Turkish media outlet Ajanssporrecently. When asked about a possible transfer to Hull City or MLS football, Babel said he doesn't have any information on this and that he can't make any comment. He went on to reiterate his desire to stay at Galatasaray in the Turkish league beyond this season. Babel professed his love for Galatasaray and Istanbul during the interview.