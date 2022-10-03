BARCELONA YOUNGSTER SUSPENDED FOR GALATASARAY CLASH

Young Barcelona midfielder Gavi will miss out on the Europa League last 16 tie first clash with Turkish Super League outfit Galatasaray this week. The Barcelona youngster will miss the home leg with Galatasaray due to suspension.

Gavi is suspended for the visit of Galatasarayafter accumulating three yellow cards in European competitions this season.He started the accumulation of yellow cards in the Champions League and the Spanish international continued when Barcelona dropped to the Europa League.

Spanish midfielder Gavi has become a regular in the starting XI for both Barcelona and Spain within months of making his debut for the Catalan giants.Gavi is widely regarded as one of the most talented teenage footballers on the world football stage and he's only 17.

Gavi could not stop Barcelona from dropping down to the Europa League from the Champions League after they failed to finish in the top two in their group. The Catalans could only finish third behind Portuguese team Benfica and German champions Bayern Munich, while Ukrainian team Dynamo Kiev were last at the end of the group games.

For Barcelona, the reward for finishing third is a spot in the Europa League play-off round where they were drawn with Italian Serie A side Napoli. In the first leg at the NouCamp, hosts Barcelona came from a goal down to draw 1-1. The Spanish giants then finished the job in the second leg via a 4-2 scoreline for a 5-3 aggregate win thereby booking their place in the round of 16 as far as the Europa League is concerned this season.

Barcelona were drawn with Turkish giants Galatasaray in the round of 16 and the winner will secure a place in the Europa League quarterfinals. The first leg is at the Nou Camp on Thursday, March 10, while the return leg is at Galatasaray on Thursday, March 17.