GALATSARAY, OTHERS EYEING VIDAL TRANSFER

Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray are one of the several teams keen to sign Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal in the summer. The interest of Galatasaray was revealed by media outlet El Deportivo. Apart from Galatasaray, clubs such as French Ligue 1 side Marseille and Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race to sign the Chilean senior national team player who could leave Italian champions Inter Milan this summer.

Vidal has less than six months left on his current deal at Inter Milan though the Italian Serie A giants have the option of extending his contract for another season. It is uncertain that Inter Milan will exercise that ‘extra season’ option at the moment.

The aforementioned report said that Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is weighing up a move for the Chilean midfielder. Conte is assessing the possibility of signing the 34-year-old midfielder at the end of the season. Vidal was a regular in the Inter Milan XI while Conte was at the club and he was in the team that finished as Serie A champions under the watchful eyes of the Italian manager at the San Siro last season.

Vidal has a long-term interest in the Premier League and the Chilean might want to explore the interest at the end of this season. He had always wanted to play in the Premier League amidst previous transfer links involving teams such as North London side Arsenal and Manchester United. His quest to play in the Premier League could give Tottenham Hotspur an edge over other teams.

Inter Milan star Vidal has featured for the Italian club 24 times this season and he has an attacking return of two goals and three assists. Ex-Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Juventus midfielder Vidal is undoubtedly in the twilight of his career, but he can still do a job for clubs on the European football scene.