GALATASARAY KEEN ON TREZEGUET TRANSFER

Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray are eyeing a move for Aston Villa forward Trezeguet who's presently with the Egyptian squad in Cameroon. He is part of the Egyptian team at the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament.

Galatasaray want to sign Trezeguet during this winter transfer window which is around two weeks away from ending. The Turkish giants are low on cash and they are trying to raise money to sign the attacker from Premier League side Aston Villa.

Trezeguet is a Galatasaray target and he has faced a lot of injury issues in his time as an Aston Villa player. He joined the club in the summer of 2019. Trezeguet recently recovered from a long-term injury issue, but he's no longer a regular in the Villa starting XI. The Galatasaray target was constantly overlooked by manager Steven Gerrard as regards his starting line-up on the back of his return from injury.Trezeguet played more than 20 times for Aston Villa in his first two seasons at the club to show that he was a regular while Dean Smith was the manager. His progress was stopped by a long-term knee injury picked up in April last year. The knee injury ensured that he missed the opening months of this campaign. He has just one appearance for Villa this season and it was a 10-minute cameo earlier this year.

The interest of Galatasaray in Trezeguet was revealed by Turkish publication En Son Haber. It was stated that the former Turkish champions are plotting a January swoop for the Egyptian player.Galatasaray have had a disappointing league campaign till date as they are currently in 12th spot on the league table in addition to the fact that they still have the Europa League to contend with. The club wants to boost the squad with quality players such as Trezeguet.