MURIQI: HULL CITY TO RIVAL GALATASARAY

English Championship outfit Hull City are reportedly set to battle it out with Turkish giants Galatasaray for the right to sign Lazio striker VerdatMuriqi when the winter transfer window reopens later this week. It was revealed by a report on Hull Live that Hull City are interested in the Lazio striker and that they will have to contend with Galatasaray who also want to add him to their lead firepower.

27-year-old Muriqi has been frozen out of the Lazio starting team completely under new manager Maurizio Sarri who replaced current Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi this summer. Galatasaray target Muriqi scored once in 27 Italian Serie A appearances last season and he’s yet to score any goal in 11 Italian Serie A games this season. The Kosovo striker could be on the move in the January transfer window with Hull City and Galatasaray keen to sign him.

The aforementioned publication stated that Hull City’ prospective new owner AcumIlicali gas targeted some players for the Tigers in the winter transfer window and Muriqi is one of those players. It was revealed that Ilicali is hoping to bring the Kosovo striker to the club in January. They have to fend off competition from Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray for the striker though it has also been established that Lazio are reluctant to do business with Hull City.

Ilicali and Lazio striker Muriqi are known to each other from their time with Fenerbahce in Turkey. Muriqi was profilic for Fenerbahce earlier in his career, while Ilicali was involved with the club. They could link up at Fenerbahce again.

Ilicali is hoping to strengthen Grant McCann’s Hull City side who have recovered from a bad start and are now 19th on the league table after four wins, two draws and one defeat from their last seven league games.