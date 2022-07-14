DONADONI IN GALATASARAY TALKS

Ex-Italy manager Roberto Donadoni is reportedly in talks over the managerial job at Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray. This is according toSky Sports Italia as it was stated that Donadoni is in talks to take over first-team at Galatasaray. The Italian has been approached by Galatasaray and a meeting has been scheduled with him.

The arrival of Donadoni at Galatasaray could depend on current director Pasquale Sensibilewho's the brain behind the possibility of hiring Donadoni as new manager. There has been reports that Sensibile could lose his job with the Turkish top flight team. His exit will most likely end the interest in Donadoni.

Italian managers are on the rise in Turkish football and the appointment of Donadoniat Galatasaraycould increase the number. VicenzoMontella and Mario Balotelli at Adana Demirspor, Francesco Farioli at Alanyaspor and Andrea Pirlo at FatihKaragumruk. Pirlo is the latest Italian manager in Turkish football after he was appointed into the job this summer. The ex-Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder has made his return to the dugout after one year following his dismissal at Juventus. He spent one season as the Juventus manager before he was sacked last summer despite winning two trophies.Pirlo paid the price with his job after Juventus lost the Italian Serie A title to Inter Milan and finished fourth during his time at the club.

58-year-old Donadoni could join Pirlo and other Italian tacticians in the Turkish top flight ahead of the new season. He has been out of the dugout for the better part of the last two years on the back of his only season at Shenzhen FC in the Chinese league.

Roberto Donadoni wasat Bologna for his recent Italian Serie A job. He was at Bologna from 2015 to 2018. His famous job was as the Italy manager from 2006 to 2008.