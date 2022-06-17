GALATASARAY IN £6M FOR HAGI

Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray are reportedly plotting a £6m transfer for Rangers winger IanisHagi who's the son of Romanian football icon Gheorghe Hagi. Hagi missed a lot of football during the just concluded season due to a serious injury, but it has not stopped him from being linked to various clubs this summer.

Hagi has not played for Rangers since he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL) at the start of the year. Media outlet Sport.rorevealed that Galatasaray have tabled a £6m bid for Rangers star Hagi.Rangers are not under pressure to sell Hagi this summer though his contract is nearing its end. The 23-year-old has two years left on his current deal with the Scottish Premiership club.

Hagi has been linked with a lot of clubs during his time at Rangers. He has spent two years at the club. Apart from Galatasaray, maiden UEFA Europa Conference League winners AS Roma are also interested in Hagi as reported by the aforementioned media outlet. Roma won the first edition of the Europa Conference League by beating Dutch team Feyenoord in the final. Italian international NicoloZaniolo scored the winning goal in the first half to lead Roma to victory via a 1-0 scoreline. The Conference League title win made AS Roma boss JoseMourinho the first manager to win all the four European competitions available at club level. These four competitions are the UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Rangers star Hagi was born in Istanbul, Turkey when his father was playing for Galatasaray and he could follow in the footsteps of Gheorghe Hagi by signing for the Turkish top flight team. This would be possible if Galatasaray are able to convince Rangers to sell one of their most exciting players.