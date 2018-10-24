Galatasaray managerFatih Terim has opened up on his decision with regard to the players whose contracts are expiring towards the end of the summer. Galatasaray have a number of players who will be out of contract in the summer of 2019. They include Sinan Silver, Martin Linnes,SelcukInan, Ryan Donk,ErenDerdiyok, Tarik Camdal, andMughdat Steel. However, the club have been going through a transitional period in the last few years that they are just delighted to be back at the top of the Turkish super league.

“As a result of the strong position enjoyed by Galatasaray in the 2018-19 campaign“,the manager claims that the club will be taking a decision on the future of the players, whose contracts are about to expire, only in the summer. This will leave them second-guessing about the future in Turkish football, but there is already a decent amount of interesting those players. However, their chances of remaining at Galatasaray depend heavily on their performances from now till the end of the campaign. Galatasaray have so far been decent at the start of the campaign, but there are signs of trouble with the team losing two out of “the last three game“s. After going without a defeat in the first five games, these are major setbacks for the team.

"No early signatures, fighting, fighting," said Terim when asked about the future of those players. The manager has already expressed his desire to bring down the average age of the team, which stands at 27.1. As a result, new players are expected to join the club in the summer. The likes ofCelilYüksel, Yunus Akgün, andOzanKabak will be providing some much needed freshness to the squad in the 2019-20 season. Galatasaray have been unable to dominate Turkish football as they have done in the past.