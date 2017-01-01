FERRARESI, A TARGET FOR GALATASARAY, FENERBAHCE

Manchester City star NahuelFerraresi is reportedly a target for the Turkish Super League duo of Galatasaray and Fenerbahcethis summer. This is according to sources close to media outlet Football Insider. It was revealed that both Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are ready to go head-to-head for his signature. The central defender has spent a lot of his time at Manchester City out on loan since signing for the Premier League club five years ago.

Since signing for Manchester City in 2017, Venezuelan star Ferraresi has not made a single appearance for the first team at the Etihad Stadium. The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Estoril in the Portuguese top flight. The Galatasaray target played his part as Estoril finished in the top half of the table at the end of last season. In their first season back in the Portuguese top flight, Estoril were able to impress a lot of football stakeholders as they finished in the top half surprisingly. Ferraresi made 24 league appearances for Estoril on the way to achieving the feat. His displays in the colours of Estoril have led to interests from teams inand outside Europe.

There are a lot of teams interested in signing Ferraresi this summer and Manchester City would not likely stand in his way if they receive a suitable offer for him. Apart from Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, Brazilian side Sao Paulo have previously been linked with the player. It has been reported that Sao Paulo are no longer in the running for the player.

The interest of Fenerbahce and Galatasaray was confirmed by media outlet UOL Esporte. With the withdrawal of Sao Paulo in the race to sign Ferraresi, the two aforementioned Turkish teams are now the overwhelming frontrunners. Premier League champions Manchester City are only open to a permanent sale.