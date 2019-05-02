Turkish Cup quarterfinals and semi finals drawceremony was held in Istanbul on Wednesday, the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the 2018/2019 Turkish Cup at the football organization’s facilities in Riva, Istanbul.

Galatasaray,who eliminatedBoluspor on a 5-1 aggregate where drawn against TFF first league side Hatayspor who defeated Turkish super league leaders Instabul Bashaiker in the round of sixteen stage. Trabzonspor were pitched against Umraniyespor. Trabzonspor eliminated Balikesirspor on a 5-2 aggregate (3-1, 2-1), while Umraniyespor eliminated Fenerbahce on a 2-0 aggregate (1-0, 1-0).

Akhisarspor, who eliminatedKayerispor where drawn against Kasimpasa, the last lots of the draw, which is the only all Super log affair sees 3rd placed Malatyaspor pitched against Goztepe who sits in 12th position in the Turkish super lig.

“The draws of the semi finals were held simultaneously with the quarterfinaldraws in Instabul on Wednesday“. The Winner of the tie between Trabzonspor and Umraniyespor, will “play against the winner“ of the tie between Akhisarspor and Kasimpasa. While the winner of the tie betweenGalatasaray and Hatayspor,will play the winner of the tie between Malatyaspor and Goztepe.

The first leg of the fixtures will be played on February 5, 6 and 7 while the second leg of the ties will take place on February 26, 27 and 28. The semi-finals are scheduled for April 3 and 4 (first leg) and April 24 and 25 (second leg).Galatasaraywho are the record winners of the Turkish cup having won it 17 times are favourites to win it this season. The last time they won it was in the 2015/2016 season, when the defeated Besiktas on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in normal time.