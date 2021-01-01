Galatasaray Submits Offer for Chelsea and Milan Outcast Bakayoko

Milan is working very hard to look for a new home for Tiemoué Bakayoko and has already informed the Chelsea loanee about an offer from Galatasaray, according to the reports,

The 28-year-old French midfielder came back to Rossoneri in 2021 summer from Chelsea on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy clause attached, associated with appearances made. The return of Bakayoko hasn't been a success for either party and he has just played 607 minutes of action for Milan putting pen to paper in 2021 August.

According to the reports, Bakayoko came to Milan and had been informed about a concrete offer from Galatasaray. The Rossoneri are looking forward to him accepting the deal to cut him from the team. Chelsea is not keen on bringing him back. Hence, they are going to watch the situation very closely. Adana Demirspor and Olympiacos also appear to be interested in the player but he is not sure about the two clubs.

Important offers are not moving Bakayoko and he appears to be stalling his deal. In the current season, he has not been able to have a productive season. There are offers for him on the table for the players but he is stalling. He is stalling to reach the end of the season with Rossnoeri since he wants to wait until his 2-year loan deal is over in June.

When it comes to AC Milan, they have already given him a green light to leave. Eventually, it is all up to him. The 28-year-old player will now have to make a choice. Either he has to move in January or wait till he moves back to his parent club, Chelsea. It is to be seen what he is going to do.