Juan Mata happy with life at Galatasaray

Juan Mata, the former Chelsea and Manchester United winger, is increasingly content in Turkey as time goes on. According to Mata, "I feel very happy in Istanbul." He joined Galatasaray in September with high spirits, but has not had consistent playing time in Turkish football. Despite reports suggesting he is in talks to end his contract, his agent denies this and says he is simply waiting for an opportunity to play.

After a slow start in Istanbul, the Spanish international found success with Galatasaray. He scored on his debut but struggled to maintain momentum in the following weeks. However, last Friday, the 34-year-old playmaker had a breakthrough performance. He started the game against Hatayspor and scored two goals, helping his team secure a 4-0 victory. "I am thrilled to have scored in front of these fans. I am enjoying my time in Istanbul and at Galatasaray. I am grateful for the warm welcome I have received since day one," he said after the game.

He stated, "We currently have a favourable position in the league, but it's important to maintain humility. There is still a significant amount of games left to play."Mata is best known for his time with Chelsea and Manchester United. He spent more than a decade in English football since coming from Valencia in a £ 26 million deal in 2011. After spending three seasons with Chelsea, he made a £45 million switch to Manchester United in January 2014.

He has been able to lift every major honour apart from the Premier League in English football. The Spaniard has even picked up the FA Cup with Chelsea and Manchester United while going on to win the Champions League with the blues.

The switch to Galatasaray came about in the summer after he was deemed surplus to requirements at United.