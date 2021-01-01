GALATASARY UEL GROUP STAGE OPPONENTS REVEALED

Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray have been given a tricky group in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) this season after the draw was held on Friday. Galatasaray were handed a tough group at the end of proceedings.

The group stage draw resulted in Galatasaray being grouped alongside Italian Serie A capital team Lazio, Russia Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow and French giants Marseille.

Galatasaray were drawn in Group E alongside the Maurizio Sarri-led Lazio. Italian tactician Sarri has the experience of winning the Europa League after he achieved the feat two years ago. He was in the dugout as Chelsea beat London rivals Arsenal 4-1 in the final to win the competition. Sarri ended his one-year managerial reign at Stamford Bridge with the Europa League title.Belgian national team captain Eden Hazard was the star of that Europa League final as his brilliance partly handed the title to Sarri and Chelsea. Hazard scored twice against the Gunners and that turned out to be his last game in a Chelsea shirt before his big money transfer to Real Madrid.

Sarrialso spent one year at Juventus before leaving the club last summer. He returned to the dugout this summer after a one-year absence. The ex-Napoli and Empoli manager was named the Lazio boss this summer on the back of the exit of Simone Inzaghi to Inter Milan.

A lot of Galatasaray fans flooded the Instagram account of Lazio when the post for the teams in Group E was made. They were quick to show their spirit and excitement despite being given a relatively difficult draw.

Galatasaray dropped down from the Champions League qualifying round to the Europa League following their elimination at the hands of Dutch team PSV Eindhoven. The Turkish giants were able to see off Danish team Randers 3-2 on aggregate in the Europa League playoff round to seal a place in the group stage of the competition for this year.