KADEWERE ON GALATASARAY RADAR – REPORT

Lyon striker TinoKadewere is a target for Turkish Super League giants Galatasarayduring this summer’s transfer window. The Zimbabwean international star could leave Lyon this summer as he's keen to play regular first-team football. Galatasaray are not the only team keen to sign Kadewere this summer. Apart from Galatasaray, Spanish team Real Valladolid also have an interest in Kadewere.

Also, French teams such as Brest and Strasbourg are interested in signing the attacker.Kadewere, 26, struggled to feature in the starting XI at Lyon for the better part of last season.To this effect, his long-term future with the French Ligue 1 outfit is in doubt as he has been linked with other clubs this summer on a consistent basis. Strasbourg and Brest were the first teams to be linked with the Zimbabwe national team star this summer before the transfer rumoursinvolving him and the duo of Real Valladolid and Galatasaray.

Galatasaray target Kadewere made the Lyon squad for their pre-season tour of the Netherlands. The attacker made the squad, but this doesn’t mean he will stay at the club. He doesn't feature in the plans of Dutch manager Peter Bosz at Lyon.Kadewere and Lyon are presently in the Netherlands ahead of the start of the new season. They are on tour to step up preparations for the new season which starts in a matter of days.

Kadewere has been at Lyon for two years. The African star left fellow French team Le Havre to sign for Lyon.His excellent form at Le Havre earned him a move to Lyon. At Le Havre, the aforementioned Kadewere had an attacking return of 25 goals plus eight assists in 47 league appearances. Last season at Lyon, Kadewere scored just once as he suffered from constantly missing out on the starting XI.