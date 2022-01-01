REPORT: TURKISH CLUB HAVE LAUNCHEDATE OFFER FOR 30-YEAR-OLD SPURS STAR

According to Turkish publication Takvim, Galatasaray are attempting to sign Tottenham winger Lucas Moura before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday. Lucas Moura has made two substitute appearances so far this season against Southampton and Chelsea. He was an unused substitute against Wolves and missed out the clash against Nottingham Forest with an injury. Takvim now claim that the Brazilian is the subject of late interest from Galatasaray, who are keen on bolstering their options out wide and have identified the former PSG man as a suitable target.

The report suggests the Turkish giants have already spoken to Tottenham as well as Moura’s agent, and have allegedly submitted an offer to sign the winger on loan with an option to buy. Takvim add that the Spurs star is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans for the season and that the north London club value Moura at around €20m (£17.1m). I do not think Spurs would want to let Lucas leave at this stage of the window as finding a suitable replacement in two days would be difficult. The only way I see that changing is if they receive a decent offer to sign the 30-year-old permanently.

Tottenham have nothing to gain by allowing a valuable squad option to leave on loan, particularly given that he only has two years left on his contract (if Spurs take the option to extend it next summer).

Although Lucas Moura would be tempted by the chance of playing regular football in far away Turkey, he may have to remember the fact that Tottenham are in the Champions League this season and that might have a major influence ok his judgment. Either way, he is not expected to play a lot of minutes under Antonio Conte this season in particular.