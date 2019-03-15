PSG are among a host of other clubs believed to be interested in Nigerian attacker Henry Onyekuru according to reports from Europe. Onyekuru who is on loan from Everton at Turkish club Galatasaray has been impressive for the club this season.

It is understood that his form has attracted the interest of Monaco, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Sevilla and PSG. Onyekuru joined Everton from Belgium outfit KAS Eupen in 2017 but has been unable to feature for the EPL club due to work permit.

The 21-year-old has spent most of his time away from the club on loan stints at Anderlecht and Galatasarayin order to get a UK work permit ahead of next season. PSG are willing to offer up to £20 million for the strike according to TeamTalk. This would represent about three times the amount that the club paid for him in 2017.

The French giants view Onyekuru as a cheap backup for the front three of Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani and could make a move before the end of the season.

Borussia Dortmund are known for developing bright young talents and the German club could be the next destination for the player. Onyekuru fits the club’s profile as a young forward that can be bought on a cheap and sold for a large amount after a few seasons.

“Everton boss Marco Silva is understood to be interested in bringing“ the player to Goodison Park for next season as a result of his good form at Galatasaray. Onyekuru is known for his pace as well as his ability to score “different kinds of goals“.

The Nigerian international would represent a good deal for the Toffees if reports of the £20million offer are true as there is no assurance that he would light up the EPL next season. It would be interesting to see how this deal goes in the next few weeks.