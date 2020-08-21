There are widespread reports that Xherdan Shaqiri wants an exit from Liverpool as a result of playing time being quite sparse. The 28-year-old made the switch to Liverpool in 2018 after spending three years at Stoke City. This was seen as a return to the top level of the game for the highly talented Switzerland international, who had previously played for the likes of Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

However, he had been unable to make a major impact in all these clubs, but Stoke City was quite different since he was a big fish in a small pond. After impressing at the Britannia stadium, Shaqiri made the move to Liverpool in July 2018 for around £ 13.5 million.

After making 24 appearances in the Premier league in his first season at Liverpool, Shaqiri was keen on building further in the 2019-20 campaign. However, an impressive set of performances from the front trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane meant thatShaqiri has never been able to find his way into the starting line-up. He has been occasionally included as a substitute. As a result, the 28-year-old only featured in 10 games before the season was halted. It is becoming apparent thatShaqiri may not get much first-team action as long as the likes of Salah and Mane continue to perform well.

Galatasaray are interested in taking him on a permanent transfer, but Liverpool are demanding in excess of £ 20 million for his signature. Despite the lack of games, Liverpool understand the worth of the midfielder who still has a contract with Liverpool until 2023. Galatasaray are interesting prospect forShaqiri since it would keep him in the Champions League, while also being able to provide the chance for winning major trophies. Galatasaray will be picking upShaqiri at the peak of his powers.