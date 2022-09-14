TURKISH LEAGUE GIANTS GALATASARAY PLOTTING LATE EDEN HAZARD TRANSFER

According to a report by Turkish outlet Fotomac, Eden Hazard is the subject of interest from Galatasaray over a possible eleventh-hour move in the ongoing transfer window. Real Madrid will likely be receptive to an offer from the Superlig heavyweights, with the Belgian attacker surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard has endured a dramatic fall from grace since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in July 2019. The Belgian international was one of the best players in Europe three years ago and coming off his most productive campaign in professional football. But a spate of injuries has wrecked his career following the move to Real Madrid.So while the 31-year-old seemed to be a long-term solution in the final third for Los Blancos, fitness woes and poor form have hampered him considerably. The 31-year-old is now a shell of the player he was when he joined Real Madrid, becoming a peripheral figure for the Spanish club with time.

Carlo Ancelotti barely utilised him in the 2021/22 season, and it is hardly surprising, as he has a paltry tally of six goals and ten assists in 67 appearances thus far for Real Madrid. While Ancelotti suggested that he might utilise Hazard more in the 2022/23 campaign, the Belgian attacker is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid. And Galatasaray might offer him an escape route from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Turkish giants have been highly active in the market in the ongoing transfer window, with Dries Mertens and Lucas Torreira the most high-profile arrivals. And Galatasaray might enlist Mertens’s help to convince Hazard to join his compatriot by ending his frustrating stint with Real Madrid.

While Real Madrid will readily sell Hazard, wages might be a stumbling block for Galatasaray. The Turkish giants might thus ask Real Madrid to cover part of the 31-year-old’s salary, and it will be interesting to see if such a proposal convinces Los Blancos.